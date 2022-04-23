By Andrew Judkins
In response to Gregg Mikkelson’s recent op-ed “Ag not to blame for low water quality.”
Of course agriculture is a huge part of our impaired waters in this region! That should be obvious. Mikkelson refutes this truth with a series of red herrings and false arguments.
Mikkelson cites a 2015 study that suggests increased precipitation is the main driver of increased stream flow. Climate change is increasing the precipitation and large rain events in this area, but we’ve had water pollution issues in this area before and after the full onset of climate change.
The issue is farming practices compared to the natural, pre-settlement landscape. The driving issue is fast water movement into waterways and through the landscape. Slowing it minimizes sediment, chemical and fecal coliform pollution.
Mikkelson compares the half-inch per day drainage design of agriculture (with no evidence how many follow this standard or how accurate it is) to the ‘up to 2 inches per hour’ of cities, parking lots, roads, and farmyards. However, this already flawed argument ignores the fact that a massive percent of total land is used by agriculture in our region, while cities, parking lots, roads and farmyards make up a comparatively tiny percent.
For all the improvements farms have begun to make in managing the land, weak laws and weaker enforcement and a lack of consensus among farmers on standards have left us far short of seeing an improvement in water quality. After a 10 year study, the MPCA found that 56% of Minnesota streams and lakes are impaired and that percentage is much higher in our region.
This is an increase. Mikkleson claims that, ‘So much sediment has been reduced since pre-agricultural times that the lower Mississippi is sediment starved…’ But there aren’t measurements of the sediment load before agriculture, and if there were, there is almost no way a landscape covered by thick biomass would result in more sediment than farmland with exposed soil.
Lake Pepin is filling with sediment, and studies put the majority of blame at our region’s doorstep.
He blames Mother Nature (ignoring the positive effect fighting climate change would have) for increased precipitation and states there is nothing we can do about it. However, increased precipitation and, particularly, large rain events push a massive amount of water through the landscape quickly, creating massive erosion. And this speed is greatly increased by farming practices that eliminate water storage, create fast draining tile systems and eliminate natural streams in favor of ditches.
A curvy stream slows flow and can be miles longer than a ditch of the same length, as the crow flies. This fast moving water takes sediment off farmland, but also dumps huge volume into large rivers too quickly, causing catastrophic bank erosion.
Mikkelson also claims that floodplains are ‘storage.’ This is not true. They are a flowing flood zone, and as they are often farmed, they contribute a massive amount of sediment during floods.
He also claims floodplains are being reduced for flood control, but urban flood control accounts for a tiny percent of river mileage, while floodplain cropland is still common.
Lastly, he claims that draining wetlands makes them available for storage later, comparing wetlands to a full sink. This is not how wetlands work. They are wet all the time, but have space for a large increase in storage. Their vegetation make them natural water filters.
Draining them damages this cover, basically making them intermittent mud ponds in fields without the slowing or filtering properties of vegetation. Please work to understand the problem and support common sense solutions that help the environment, yet allow farmers to continue to thrive.
Andrew Judkins lives in North Mankato.
