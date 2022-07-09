I was very surprised to read Sen. Rich Draheim’s opinion piece in The Free Press recently, in which he states that Republicans were the only party negotiating in good faith. While that may be his perspective, I’d like to offer mine.
I know that the average voter does not care about all this finger pointing and wants to just see things get done. But I do feel a duty to correct the record in the Mankato Free Press — that Senate Republicans were not negotiating in good faith, and that they may not have actually wanted a deal this year.
In the majority of my work, I focus on policy areas where we can come together. That’s why the end of this legislative session was so frustrating.
On May 16, leaders of the DFL House, Republican Senate, and Gov. Tim Walz agreed to an end-of-session budget framework: $4 billion for tax cuts, $4 billion in savings, $4 billion towards important investments in education, health care, climate, small businesses, infrastructure, and more.
Despite an agreement on all but $300 million of spending, the Senate GOP just doesn’t want to come back and finish the work. They agreed to the targets and won’t follow through. That’s not negotiating in good faith.
House DFLers showed up to every conference committee with an offer in hand. The problem is that intransigent Republican leaders would not budge on any of the state’s most needed supplemental budget items. The most troubling example of this was in the conference committee for Education — where Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, failed to come to the table with an offer numerous times, saying that he wanted his original (frankly underwhelming) offer or nothing.
He refused to invest in several priorities students and families are counting on: measures to support student mental health, meals for low-income students and statewide voluntary pre-K.
I haven’t been able to find the offers that Sen. Draheim noted were released to the public for review, but I know that our committee chairs showed up each time with an offer, and the Senate GOP often did not, providing no room for compromise.
Another sticking point that broke my faith in their bipartisanship — last year’s bipartisan federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which will bring home more than $4 billion to Minnesota over the next five years for highways and bridges.
State legislatures across the country need to act to match these dollars, but Senate Republicans in our state chose to gamble with election year politics over delivering the sorely needed infrastructure investments our local communities need to thrive.
For example, to access $100 million of the IIJA funds we, as a state legislature, only needed to agree to invest $5 million of state dollars to receive this investment from the federal government. The Senate GOP said they’d only approve the $5 million if we agreed that they got 100% control of how the funds are used. Adding stipulations like that is not negotiating in good faith.
I recently sat next to Sen. Draheim and other area Republicans at the Greater Mankato Growth Forum in June, where we heard from business leaders, local elected officials, and many neighbors from the area that we need to come back for a special session, negotiate in good faith, and invest the surplus back into our communities.
These community leaders know the benefit and the value of a special session, especially when we worked hard to get numerous projects for our area into the bonding bill. The Republicans response to these commonsense requests was: “It can wait.”
We’ve heard that from almost every GOP lawmaker this year. That it’s not a budget year, the government’s not going to be shut down, and let’s wait for a new crop of elected officials to make the decisions.
They’re banking on the hope they are favored in this year’s election and can control the government with more money than ever to fulfill their highly partisan goals like school vouchers and tax cuts for the extremely rich.
They disagree that critical investments in public schools, nursing homes, health care, public safety, homelessness, and disability services are an urgent matter or even a priority at all. Even gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is on record asking Republicans to not cooperate with a special session.
Minnesotans can’t wait. Minnesotans don’t want to play these games. We can and should come back to the Capitol for a special session to deliver the urgent investments Minnesotans deserve.
I am always willing to listen and have a conversation, but I’m also committed to take action on the things Minnesotans need most.
Rep. Luke Frederick represents District 19B, which includes Mankato, in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
