I wish to correct some of the falsehoods put forth by Rep. Jeremy Munson in his recent attack on The Free Press.
First, it is absolutely false that the bonding bill would increase the cost of health care for farmers, small business and the self-employed. Anyone that has followed the Legislature can tell you that in 2019 there was a surplus in the account, so much so that the DFL reduced the provider tax from 2% to 1.8% in 2019.
There was still the surplus from last year, and that is what is being used to provide the tax cuts for those very same people.
Munson is the one that does not seem to realize how the picture has changed since COVID-19 has struck. The state is going to need an economic stimulus package and jobs bill to bring back the economy — that is what has brought back every economy since the Great Depression.
Munson is great at second guessing local governments, their needs and how they wish to do things. Case in point: North Mankato had a request for Caswell Park that Rep. Jeff Brand fought really hard to get included. If you listen to Munson, it is just softball fields. However, listen to the local folks and they have an entire plan for economic development to benefit the city and region.
Wonder how Rep. Torkelson feels about German Park in New Ulm.
Remember, the Republican Senate Bonding Committee did not meet for 14 months and then only met three times and heard nine bills. The House DFL Committee meet 42 times over two years and heard over 200 bills.
The Vernon Center wastewater project was the only bill included that did not have a Senate bill to correspond to it. Not a single senator, DFL or Republican, was willing to be on a bill with Munson.
Chairwoman Mary Murphy chose to overlook Munson’s antics and included it because she felt it was truly an emergency. None of Munson’s mini-caucus has ever voted for a bonding bill, but bellies right up when there is an emergency in their district — hypocrisy.
Munson is setting himself as a judge for what is non-essential for the entire state with his remarks about other projects.
The one area I agree is that the unnamed leader in Munson’s article, who is Kurt Daudt the minority leader, should not be involved in these negations. Small wonder for Munson’s shot, given the number of times Daudt has criticized him on the floor for his poor work product. During the first special session Daudt ripped the motion being proposed by Munson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.