The First Amendment’s right to free speech is too often misunderstood, as demonstrated in the “Our View” Free Speech editorial Jan. 14.
What occurred to President Donald Trump and thousands of those whose opinions are incongruent with powerful social media left-leaning Twitter, Google, Amazon and Facebook are surreptitiously removed: Censored, blocked, or banned for life.
With Parler unilaterally removed by Amazon’s webhosting service and in response Parler suing Amazon, the underbelly of private companies serving as agents of the government and subsidized by the government’s Communications Decency Act (47 U.S.C. Section 230) speaks volumes.
“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
This behavior brings forth legal precedence set by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Marsh v. Alabama, 1946.
Any company acting as an independent platform for public discourse is immune to lawsuits involving libelous and/or slanderous speech on its platform. The big tech companies are in direct violation of the U.S. code by acting as editors of opinion, just like The Free Press. Thus, such protection for big tech must be removed.
In Marsh v. Alabama the case involved the Gulf Shipbuilding Corp. who owned the town of Chickasaw, Alabama. It resembled any other American town.
Marsh distributed literature supporting her Jehovah’s Witness faith to privately-owned homes without permission of the company. Under Alabama trespassing law, she was prohibited from remaining on the premises of another private party’s property. She was convicted of trespassing. She appealed arguing that state law violated the First Amendment.
The Supreme Court ruled in her favor citing that “the company did not have the same rights as private homeowners in preventing unwanted religion expression on their property.” The Court went further: “Since the company owned the town, the town was open for use by the public and thus becomes limited by the constitutional rights of the people there, who are entitled to the freedoms of speech and religion.”
Kurt Schroeder
North Mankato
