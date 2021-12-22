I grew up in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, and I spent most of the past two decades in Washington D.C. working as a transportation planner and participating in shaping federal transportation policy. Not once did I hear infrastructure referred to as 'real' or 'true' by anyone, anywhere along the ideological spectrum.
Why? Because infrastructure has bipartisan support. Or at least it did.
The 2005 federal transportation bill (SAFETEA-LU) was authored by a Republican, and it passed in the House 412-8. The 2012 bill (MAP-21) was also authored by a Republican, and it passed 373-52. The 2015 bill (FAST-ACT) was authored by a Republican, and it passed 359-65.
Finally, we get to 2021, and the bill, which was authored by a Democrat, passed the House 228-206. The Republicans who crossed the aisle were the iconoclasts and a few moderates from where the infrastructure is the oldest and in poorest condition.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn didn’t record a vote when the bill was introduced in the House, he was a "nay" when the House amended its version to match the Senate’s bill, and he doesn’t seem to sit on any committee which has jurisdiction over transportation.
Transportation projects can take years or even decades to complete. They can outlast political careers.
Almost always a lack of funding and not the "misused and lengthy regulatory and permitting processes" is the reason projects take so long. The federal transportation bill is chronically underfunded, and the Republican alternative does nothing to address that problem.
I am pleased as anyone that our district received a $25 million grant for the Highway 14 corridor project. What’s not mentioned is that these discretionary grants are often handed out to vulnerable incumbents so they have something to write home about.
The rest of the project — and any other projects that happen in our district — will continue to be paid for by vehicle registration fees, sales tax on a new car purchases and the gas tax.
So fill ‘er up, pay for some more roads, and just ignore the rooster who crows and takes credit for the sunrise.
Mark Plotz
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.