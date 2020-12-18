Having read and reread Tom Maertens’ article, it is a pompous, condescending article to Trump voters.
Using terms such as pusillanimous — showing lack of courage, invertebrate — having no backbone is an insult to the almost 75 million people that voted for Trump and the 21 GOP senators that you don’t know about first hand.
I will not dispute that the president spouts off, however it is no worse than seeing and hearing people like you give your opinion based on how you dislike this president. It is easy for anyone to pick up on people’s opinions and try to call them facts.
Myself, I am a graduate of the university of hard knocks, learning to take people for what and who they are and respecting their point of view. I voted for the Trump Administration for some of the following reasons:
Voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
Voting for the Second Amendment and the right to defend myself and my family and friends.
Voting for Supreme Court justices to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Voting to bring back our troops from conflicts that have gone on for too many years.
Voting for the Electoral College and the republic we live in.
Voting for federal judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country to give Americans freedom.
I am pro-life, voting to save the unborn babies that have a right to live.
Voting for the freedom of religion.
Voting for the respect for the American flag!
I am not voting for one person. I am voting for the future of my country.
I am voting for my children, my grandchildren, and my greatgrandchildren to ensure their freedom and their future.
For too long we have let our freedoms be taken away by legislators through laws or edicts that hamper our everyday life, and it has slowed down the progress of the American can-do attitude.
A quote that has been attributed to Thomas Jefferson: A government that can give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything that you have! What have you voted for?
As of today, I for one will accept the electoral collage results!
Fred Lenz
St. James
