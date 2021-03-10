In response to the dialogue regarding the passage of the Equality Act:
The argument that granting rights and freedoms to a new group of people diminishes those same privileges already enjoyed by another group is false.
This argument has been used for a long time to maintain an unbalanced power structure in the United States, particularly with regard to racial equality. Now this argument is being employed to sway public opinion regarding a bill that prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.
The historian Heather Cox Richardson notes that the American founding principle of “all men are created equal” often meets a historical contradiction in the suppression of rights to many. She calls this the American Paradox. In her book "How the South Won the Civil War" she notes that often various groups have threatened democracy and “gained power by deploying the corollary to that paradox: equality for all will end liberty.”
I favor passage of the Equality Act for the reason that it extends the prohibition of discrimination to a group of people who have previously been denied that right. Passage of this act would not diminish the freedoms of those who disagree, based upon religious convictions, to state their beliefs or to enjoy the accommodations mentioned in the act.
Instead, it would extend to a new group of people the same rights and privileges already enjoyed by a majority. I do not view this increase in equality as a means towards the reduction of any person’s freedom, including my own.
Chad Winterfeldt
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.