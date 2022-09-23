Recently, President Joe Biden held a ceremony at The White House to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. While I agree that there are some small parts of this bill that should be celebrated — for example capping out of pocket costs for seniors in Medicare — the inclusion of innovation-stifling government price setting policies coupled with exclusion of regulations that would hold insurance companies accountable for skyrocketing premiums and copays are both glaring issues.
When I was an infant, I had to undergo emergency surgery for a rare heart condition. Without access to cutting-edge treatments and an amazing medical team, I wouldn’t be alive today.
And while I am extremely grateful for the quality of life I am able to live, I still want to see better options come to market which, according to a University Chicago analysis, is extremely unlikely to happen thanks to the government price setting provisions included in the IRA.
At the end of the day, we are all for lowering out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy but sacrificing new drug discovery in the name of cost cutting when other insurance-based solutions like capping co-pays and deductibles are available is simply the wrong prescription for American patients.
Now that the celebration is over, I hope that our elected leaders will get back to work and address the insurance issues that are continuing to plague so many patients today.
Emmett Fruth
Mankato
