My daughters and I attended the recent Community Coffee and Conversation with the Mankato School Board at Kennedy Elementary, and I am happy to say that we are certainly glad we went.
I am a grandmother. Four of my grandchildren attend four different schools in Mankato, and I was looking forward to meeting the board members and the superintendent.
My family has had some concerns and we found the members all very open, easy to talk to and they really listened and heard the concerns, not only ours, but others who were there. And as a bonus, they let us know that our concerns were about things they have already started working on.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to attend a Community Coffee and Conversation, there will be another one at 9 a.m. Dec. 12 at Roosevelt Elementary. I think you will be glad you took the time to attend.
It was a real learning experience and kudos to whoever came up with the idea to host them. I would like to see other areas of leadership, follow their example, and have their own Community Coffee and Conversations. It is a great way to meet the people making decisions that affect our lives and our children’s lives.
Nancy Sack
Vernon Center
