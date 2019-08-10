There has been a lot of hysteria over the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Yes, very tragic. Politicians and news media are going nuts yet you never hear of them wanting to do anything about the shootings in our inner cities.
For example, so far this year there have been 1,659 persons shot in Chicago. 280 killed 1,379 wounded. There were 159 people killed in Baltimore this year. I guess the politicians have nothing to gain by doing something about the inner city violence.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
