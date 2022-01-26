Ethanol has been a subject of public debate for some time. Our farmers rely on ethanol producers to buy their corn each year, boosting their yearly incomes while providing a cleaner-burning fuel than gasoline.
In Minnesota, ethanol contributes $2.3 billion to our yearly GDP, and many farmers rely on it to keep their farms afloat.
Ethanol producers are active in multiple phases of agriculture. They will consume corn that farmers produce and create dried distiller grains to feed livestock. This makes the industry truly ingrained in Minnesota’s agricultural economy. With new technology, ethanol could become incredibly competitive as a fuel of the future.
Now, advancements in carbon-capture technology have led to a new project, one with the goal of lowering the carbon emissions of ethanol production to cement ethanol as the renewable fuel alternative to gasoline we were promised.
Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express project will take the emissions generated from ethanol plants in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and the Dakotas, and sequester it deep underground in North Dakota. This technology is a tested, safe way to be rid of the excess emissions created in the production of ethanol.
As a recent graduate, I am concerned about creating a sustainable future, both environmentally and economically. I support innovative, sensible solutions to reach both goals. I believe Summit Carbon Solutions certainly fits the bill.
Peder Ouren
St. Peter
