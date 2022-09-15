In a recent ad published by the Mankato Free Press on behalf of Dr. Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, there was a photo included of myself with Mr. Jensen.
As an immediate past president of the Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers and co-owner of M&M Insurance Agency, I have been fortunate to visit with many of our elected state and national officials as well as those seeking to be elected over the past several years. These discussions revolve around various issues within the insurance industry that may need to be addressed at a legislative level now or in the future.
Often it is professional feedback that legislators are seeking so they can make better decisions for the people they are or will be serving. While the ad may have come across as an endorsement for Dr. Jensen, neither M&M Insurance Agency nor the Minnesota Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers endorse any candidates for public office.
Chad Ostermann
Mapleton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.