The Jan. 6 insurrection hearings are scheduled to begin this coming Thursday. Given the seriousness of the event, I wonder if we are capable of forgetting our party affiliations for a few days and giving the commission an opportunity to share what they have discovered over the past months.
I have been an election judge for some time and I am offended that so many people believe that the 2020 election was “rigged.” If this is the basis for attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, a reasonable person would need more than the word of the losing candidate to participate in such a venture.
If you truly believe the election was rigged and you can prove it, the insurrection takes on a whole different light. What if, on the other hand, it turns out to be an action of a group of people who refuse to follow the will of the people and then use a violent mob to remain in power in opposition to our Constitution?
Which of these scenarios have facts to support them? This should not be a partisan issue. It is truly a test of whether we as citizens have the intelligence needed for a democracy.
Patrick Duenwald
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.