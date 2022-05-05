On July 19 Mankato Area Public Schools changed their core values but did not define their core values. If you go to the Mankato Public Schools website, you can find how they represent their core values, and I thought your readers would like to know:
Visibly Inclusive
We will embrace and integrate the diversity and differences of our students, families and staff in our educational settings, curriculum and instruction, access to opportunities, and policies and practices to create a sense of belonging.
Intentionally Equitable
We will create relationships that value each individual for who they are, and provide the structures, environment, and resources each needs to reach their full potential.
Actively Anti-racist
We will recognize the ways in which racism and other forms of marginalization impact our students, families, and staff; continually working to undo racism in oneself, our school environments, and the school district community.
Accountable for Results
We will take responsibility for our actions and decisions, seeking feedback from those impacted to transform our efforts into results.
Here are our previous core values:
Integrity — Doing the “right thing” at all times with honesty and authenticity
Respect — Embracing our differences, treating others as we wish to be treated
Excellence — High expectations for all and in all we do and the courage to challenge for it
Adaptability — Engaging in flexible, continuous and purposeful change grounded in data
Responsibility — Shared stewardship of and accountability for our words, acts, choices and results
Engagement — Actively participating with a mission-focus and values-driven attitude
Collaboration — Operating with a preference and capacity for partnership across our community
What happened to integrity? Not important?
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
