We lost something along the way.
For some it has been gone for so long they had forgotten it was lost. Some things are meant to be lost and others are not. It is what I had searched a long time for, only to seen glimpses of it before it disappeared as quickly as I found it. It was one of hardest things to put a word to. It wasn’t patriotism, unity or even community.
Tolerance is closest I am going come to finding the right word for it.
Helen Keller said, “Tolerance is the first principle of community; it is the spirit which conserves the best that all men think.”
If intolerance was a disease, it had already infected our community, dissolved unity and turned patriotism into gloating.
We have become so intolerant of others that even when we are in the company of good friends and family, we keep our phones in our hands.
Our irrational fears and intolerance of others are publicly displayed on social media post comments. As a community before we lose something as well.
This is the community’s chance to be that beacon to other cities. To solidify its identity in southern Minnesota and throughout the region. As a community we don’t embrace those values and they don’t speak for us as a community.
Here in Mankato we are inclusive and tolerant of everyone.
Mark Gustafson
Mankato
