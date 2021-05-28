Last week Jack Lindsay wrote a very perceptive letter concerning the current dreadful assault on the people of Palestine by the Israeli government. There are many Jewish people who are appalled by what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump wannabe, and his minions have been doing for many years.
This morning’s article by E.J. Dionne is an excellent follow up. He explained how some politicians are finally waking up and taking a stand against what is a repeat of the land grab we perpetrated against our Native Americans.
President Joe Biden needs to step up to the plate and insist that the Palestinians get their land back. We must reverse the Trumpian policies that moved the capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and another slap in the face of all the people of Palestine. Jerusalem is also sacred to them.
Israel will only continue to lose world respect and support if they do not change their warlike ways and truly work for peace with the people of Palestine.
Marcia Stapleton
Lake Washington
