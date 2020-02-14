The Minnesota precinct caucuses will be held  Feb. 25. They open for registration at 6 p.m. and start at 7 p.m.

If you live in Minnesota State Senate District 20, you may be interested to know about Jon Olson. He is a old fashioned Minnesota Democrat who describes himself as a fiscal conservative and social liberal.

A retired naval officer, he is a hard-working, pragmatic realist. He believes that one key element to making our political system work is a willingness to come together with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address problems and improve the lives of all Minnesotans.

To find your caucus go to: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

Everyone should attend her or his precinct caucus.

Janet Nordstrom

Le Sueur

