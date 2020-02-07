It is with great sadness and frustration that we are once again speaking up about the need to fix Highway 14.
For decades, we have joined other advocates to advance our shared goal of making Highway 14 a four-lane divided highway all the way from Rochester to New Ulm. Now, with just 12 miles left in this 100-mile project, our region is again mourning the loss of two more precious lives in two separate accidents on this remaining unimproved section.
Anyone familiar with this two-lane stretch of Highway 14 between Nicollet and New Ulm knows of its dangers. There have been hundreds of crashes — far too many resulting in fatalities or serious injuries — and there is no way to account for all the close calls and near-accidents that have occurred on it.
As former state representatives for Nicollet County, we worked alongside the Highway 14 Partnership and other local advocates to obtain hard-earned funding for Highway 14. We’ve made tremendous progress over the years, but it is time to finish the job.
We know the current legislators representing our area are fighting hard for Highway 14. We sincerely hope that they will be the last ones who need to go before the Legislature and governor to urge the state to finally fix 14.
One of the best things about southern Minnesota is its sense of community. When tragedies occur, our citizens rally around each other in support and solidarity. Sadly, this is one of those times. We need everyone — local residents and elected officials, legislators, state transportation leaders, Gov. Tim Walz — to work together to find a way to complete the expansion of this last 12 miles of Highway 14.
Former state representatives
Clark Johnson, Terry Morrow,
Ruth Johnson and Don Ostrom
