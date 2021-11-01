Perhaps you remember when COVID was so terrible in Italy, the first country in Europe to really suffer. There were thousands dying every day.
We’ve recently returned from three weeks in Italy, and here is what we found. Over 80% of the country is vaccinated. Everyone must wear a mask in buses, trains and train stations, churches, stores, restaurants, government buildings and museums.
If you forget to put your mask on when entering a bus or building someone will remind you gently and immediately. Some wear masks outside as well even though that is not compulsory.
All others have masks on their forearms so that they are ready to mask up. Besides wearing a mask, it was common for someone at the entrance to a building to ask to see your green pass or our vaccination card.
Once you’ve been served in a restaurant, it was OK to remove masks. These rules are the same in large cities and in rural villages. We did not see anyone who refused or bad-mouthed these rules. Period. We did hear that some people disagree with what we learned, but they are a small minority.
We watched TV news a couple of times and tried to translate the Italian scroll at the bottom of the screen. We usually understood little, but they included how many died in Italy each day because of COVID and it was around 50 for the whole country out of a population of 60 million.
Maybe this behavior works on a universal scale. Think about it.
Ingrid and Lowell Liedman
New Ulm
