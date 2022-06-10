"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Our Second Amendment, and with all of the debate recently about gun rights, people often ask, "What did the founders mean when they wrote the Second Amendment?"
Here's how I see it. We needed a well regulated militia to fight the American Revolution. We needed the citizenry to show up with their muskets and organize into volunteer militias. The militias eventually helped win the war.
The founders recognized this fact and decided it was important to protect the right to keep and bear arms.
That's it. The founders saw it as an appropriate right at the time. I think it is still important, but what we decide now is important to us in our time.
I just don't believe that our government must allow the sale of semi-automatic assault weapons or even plain semi-automatic rifles that one may accessorize with high-round capacity clips to 18-year-old high school students.
There are just a few regulations that our well-regulated militias should promote. Do you realize that in many states, an 18-year-old high school student can leave school for lunch, buy an AR-15, bullets, and high-capacity clips and return to the school ready to kill?
I don't know if the founders are for or against that. They are all gone now. We, as a nation, need to decide right from wrong in our time, and allowing the sale of those weapons to high schoolers is clearly wrong.
Anthony Anderson
North Mankato
