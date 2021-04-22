Monday morning I woke up exhausted. I didn’t sleep well, and I wondered if it was the adrenaline, the sun exposure or something else.
Sunday was my first rally. I had been wanting to attend one since the murder of George Floyd almost a year ago, but I wasn’t sure how to go about it.
As a white woman, I may be nervous going to my car at night or leaving a drink unattended at a bar, but overall I lead a life of privilege. Life for me may not be a crystal stair, but it is a carpeted one.
Until recently, while I wanted to support my BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) neighbors, I wasn’t inconvenienced enough to follow through.
My aches and sunburn Monday were reminders of the amount of time I spend without extra pain; of my privilege to live without fighting daily.
It wasn’t until Neo-Nazi stickers were placed in my community that I knew enough was enough.
These hate-filled individuals who defaced poles with racist propaganda were weak. They slithered in the veil of night, too afraid to show their faces. It was important to me, important to those who gathered, to show the community that we don’t let hate persist.
When we walked the space where the stickers had been placed, we did not hide our faces. There is no reason to lurk around at night when your message is for the good of those around you.
I am more impassioned than ever to do my part; to use my strengths and position to create change; good change. I am prepared to go through a cycle of learning and doing for the rest of my life.
Elizabeth Becker
Lake Crystal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.