Well, the Vikings continue to loose in very predictable fashion. They seem to fall apart in the last three minutes of the first half.
They play with the great intentions until their opponent makes adjustments, and then it’s all over. They can’t seem to make those same adjustments. When the clock ticks down to the final three minutes of the first half Coach Mike Zimmer’s defense can’t stop anything and the Kurt Cousins offense fizzles.
Under pressure Cousins gets so flustered he lines up to take the ball from the wrong player.
I have been following the Vikings since 1961 and have been disappointed every year but up until Zimmer and Cousins, it’s been fun to watch.
Now it’s a stress bowl. Zimmer makes poor coaching decisions (defensive calls, offensive calls, clock management) and when the games on the line Cousins (help I’m going to get hit) chokes.
It’s really time to get rid of Zimmer and bench Cousins for awhile.
Bob Doetsch
St. Peter
