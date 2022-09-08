I am disappointed and shocked, like most, by the proposed property tax increases in Mankato.
It was just a few short weeks ago we elected the mayor and city council members. While they were campaigning, I don’t remember any of them saying, “vote for me for higher taxes.”
They have been throwing around the numbers — and I do mean throwing — of 6.3%, 9.75%, 10.5%, and 13.9%. What seems to be missing is a substantive discussion on what the budget was last year and what is the minimum amount of revenue needed for this year. It appears they are pulling numbers out of a hat or throwing darts at the wall.
Just because you can legally collect extra tax revenue doesn’t mean you should, quite the opposite. In this economy, $350,000 on playground equipment, splash pads, and paying off infrastructure debt early (so you can borrow more), is very poor timing.
Where is the “new” city manager’s leadership? Where can budget cuts be made, sensible, frugal leadership?
Additionally, the mayor and council give lip service to affordable housing yet don’t hesitate to make it less affordable, effectively raising rents and pushing home ownership out of reach for many. Hypocrisy in action, shame on them.
Yes, the city is facing inflationary costs due to the unique circumstances of this economy. They seem to forget the same financial struggles their constituents, the residents, and businesses in Mankato are being battered by from the same circumstances.
Time out, it’s not too late for them to do their homework and come up with a prudent, lean fiscal policy.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
