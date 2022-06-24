Our country is under siege by domestic terrorists who used the Second Amendment of the Constitution to rationalize their right to bear arms — any kind of weapon — even though the right to bear arms was related historically to a trained militia and the defense of our country.
Unfortunately, these rights impinge on the rights of others and take away basic rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I, for one, am "mad as hell and don't want to take this anymore."
Certainly, the carnage has become the norm in our society, and there is a direct correlation of mass killings with the ownership of assault weapons. Do any of us feel safe anymore when random shootings may occur in hospitals or clinics, entertainment venues, shopping malls, grocery stores, in our schools or any other place where people gather in groups?
The U.S. Constitution was written to ensure domestic tranquility and promote the general welfare of its citizens. In addition to legislation to regulate gun ownership, the U.S. government might consider repealing the Second Amendment and replacing it with the 28th Amendment.
A precedent was set when the 18th Amendment regarding Prohibition was later repealed by the 21st Amendment. An updated amendment could contain more current details about whom might bear arms and what kinds of arms could be used.
The time is now for government intervention because mass shootings continue to escalate and need to be stopped. How many people, including many children, have to die before action is taken?
The federal government and state governments need to address the issue. I, for one, will be tracking voting records and using this issue as one of the major factors in determining whom I will vote for in an upcoming election.
By Linda Good
Cleveland
