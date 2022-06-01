How did common sense become so uncommon? The majority of Republicans continue to believe The Big Lie despite all evidence to the contrary.
Wayne LaPierre, head of the NRA, "defends the rights of 'law-abiding Americans' to 'defend' themselves"; Ted Cruz and Donald J. Trump would turn our schools into armed fortresses with gun-toting teachers rather than deny any 18 year old the right to possess a weapon of war; American voters continue to put such people in control of our country and thus our fate.
Please show me the common sense.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
