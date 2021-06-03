Most Americans strongly support the Constitution and our fundamental freedoms.
Forget Republicans and Democrats — our two-party system will do just fine only if "we the people" let the politicians know term limits are mandatory.
Don't expect those in office to lend support. The majority are entrenched, many are not. Leaving after 6 to 8 years is not an option for those who fed off the political trough for 15-30 years. They will jump across the aisle to the lobbyist trough to feed their own agenda and egos.
Yes, two terms as president, four terms as representative and one term in the House and Senate. Now we are talking serve your constituents not a "What's in it for me?" attitude.
The trough list is endless and starts with the likes of GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer. This is not donkey vs. elephant, it's self-serving individuals who lost sight of the proud Republic our veterans and active servicemen fought for and defend every day.
So on this Memorial Day week, let's initiate the ousting of political weeds and the planting of seeds of a functional democracy.
Jerry Mosca
North Mankato
