The July 2 Mankato city water report states that bottled water may contain small contaminants. According to multiple recent studies on plastic bottled water, it has more microplastics (the very small pieces of broken down plastic particles) than any other product tested, including tap water.
Bottled water has an estimated 94.37 microplastic particles per liter. A Frontiers of Chemistry study by Sherri A. Mason found 93% of bottled water contained microplastics. Should we be worried?
In animal studies a correlation exists between plastic exposure and health problems. In humans the chemicals added to plastics are linked to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and reproductive disorders (breast and prostate cancer, infertility, miscarriages, gender identity). Estimated annual microplastic particles consumed and inhaled per person are 74,000–121,000.
Researchers have found microplastics in our blood, stool, lungs and intestines and worry what effect it will have on our brains, according to a detailed review study.
Fetuses now contain microplastics transported by the mother’s blood. Dr. Antonio Ragusa with the gynecology/obstetric department at San Giovanni hospital in Italy is the lead author of the study on plastic effects on fetal development.
Ragusa's advice, “If you were to do one thing to protect your health from plastic harm, don’t drink bottled water.”
Canada, California and many cities and countries have passed legislation to ban single-use plastic. The ban in Canada will eliminate more than 1.3 million tons of plastic waste over the next decade — equal to 1 million garbage bags of trash.
Isn’t it time for us to address single-use plastic pollution? To take action, visit: www.mankatozereowaste.com.
Kelly Karstad
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.