The June 3 article “Ask the Doctors” mentioned that eating heated food in Styrofoam exposes us to cancer and white blood cell damage.
This fact is part of the polystyrene (recycling symbol #6 PS) story. Polystyrene, known by the trademark name Styrofoam, is classified as a hazardous substance and banned in over 100 U.S. cities, 11 states and 29 countries. The list is growing.
Styrofoam contains styrene, a neurotoxin and benzene, a known carcinogen and linked to leukemia and other cancers. Using Styrofoam to serve food and drinks is particularly dangerous because styrene readily leaches into food and drinks, a process that is accelerated by heat and contact with fatty and acidic foods like coffee.
Styrofoam is a type of plastic that never completely breaks down in the environment. It persists indefinitely in our soil, water and oceans. Americans use 25 billion cups annually. 1,500 tons daily go into landfills or the ocean.
It leaches into our drinking water, causing liver, kidney and circulatory problems. Styrofoam kills wildlife, which mistake the beads for food. Because the toxic effects of Styrofoam on human health and the environment are not priced into the cost of food service Styrofoam, it remains the least expensive food service product, thus eliminating any meaningful scaled production of a non-toxic alternative. It is time to consider a change to that idea.
Gary Winters
Mankato
