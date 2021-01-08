As I type this letter, there is an attempted coup taking place in Washington, D.C,. and Donald J. Trump is responsible. He has repeated lie after lie about the election "being stolen."
His attorney general, William Barr, stated: "We have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.” The Department of Homeland Security released a statement that "The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history."
Nearly 60 court cases, including two to the Supreme Court, failed to prove any election fraud. Yet Trump continues riling up his base with lies, and those lies directly led to the events of Wednesday.
It was encouraging today to hear so many Republicans come out against Trump's actions. It is a sign of hope for the future. Now they need to take it one step further and invoke the 25th Amendment to remove this traitor from office immediately.
To those of you still proudly flying your Trump flags, it is time to look in the mirror and ask yourself if you really want to stand alongside this traitorous liar.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
