The city of Mankato recently sent out an email outlining “conservation efforts to help protect water resources.” Primarily, it limits where and when lawns can be watered.
It occurred to me there are many homeowners that are religious about watering their lawns. There are other homeowners that never water their lawns. I have lived in several houses in the last 47 years and never watered the lawn. There were a couple years my lawn yellowed, then came back when it rained. Driving around town the lawns look pretty good, year after year, watered or not.
There are many environmental challenges facing our planet. Water treatment, depletion of the aquifers and introducing lawn chemicals are part of a global concern. It is time to reconsider the types of cover used on lawns and the reasons behind watering versus not watering.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
