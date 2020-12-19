Congressman Jim Hagedorn must be recalled from the 2020 Minnesota 1st District's election, due to at least two instances of recent potentially illegal activity.
First, there has been reporting that the Minnesota Republican Party, led by Hagedorn's wife, paid a considerable amount of money to various third party candidate individuals to draw votes away from their DFL candidates, including Dan Feehan and Angie Craig. The Republican state chair, Hagedorn's wife, has not come clean about these allegations. There needs to be an investigation.
Secondly, Hagedorn took an active part in the Republican Party's attempt a week ago, to overthrow the United States elections, Constitution, and the people of the United States who voted for President-elect Joe Biden by more than 81 million votes against Trump. This was an act of treason by the GOP, and all Republican congressional representatives involved need to be recalled and removed from offices.
Hagedorn does not represent the people of Minnesota's 1st District. He never has, and he never will. He must be removed now.
Cynthia Shirk
Mankato
