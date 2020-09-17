The messages of the protests are being lost, during the last few months, because of the looting and property damage occurring at the same time.
I fear that the focus of the public who have a narrow view of right and wrong will sway our leaders to respond to their fears of safety and loss of security.
I admit, I am a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, but offer in that label that I also have a strong sense of responsibility for anyone who shares my place as a member of the human race. I’m not offering this letter as a lecture to anyone, but rather to offer the idea that looting and property damages during these peaceful protests is not the message where we need to focus.
The real focus should be the lack of opportunity to share what is promised in our Constitution, “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Put in other words, justice, freedom to exercise human rights, wherever that leads and to feel secure in our joy of life.
The property damage we see in our media is not a genetic predisposition or a cultural trait. Opportunists who see the advantage of taking something for nothing is not confined to black communities, but can be seen in the white communities during the firestorms occurring in the Western United States.
The peaceful protests should remind us that racism is a part of the daily life of some of our citizens. It colors the daily life by fear of being in the “wrong place”, “saying the wrong thing” or “acting in a wrong way.”
Police are not to blame, they are trained as warriors, trained to feel like they are in war zones. Because in some areas of our large cities, it is like a war zone. Those areas are blighted by a history of lack of equal education opportunities, lack of equal financial opportunities and perpetual permanent poverty.
The message is: “We are tired of being dehumanized by the social and legal structures of racism in this society!” “We do not ask, now we are demanding to be heard!”
For the rest of us, are we really listening to the message, do we really stop to understand what we are hearing?
Michael L. Smith
Kasota
