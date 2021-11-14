The way Blue Earth County Jail wastes non-inmates' time when attempting to call their incarcerated loved ones — forcing them to call repeatedly to break through the busy signal, navigate 10-key alphanumeric lookup of inmates by last name, then listen to long, intricately detailed instructions in which a robot voice tells them precisely what to say.
And then only to ultimately accord them fewer than 15 seconds to record their human voice voicemail message for their incarcerated friends and family members already facing complex legal difficulties is not only vindictively punitive — I would say cruel and unusual, even. It is so against the wrong people.
I have wondered for years what possible compelling state interest is served by punishing non-inmates, but ordinary citizens on the outside trying to coordinate the logistics of their release.
I can think of none.
John Martin West
Mankato
Commented
