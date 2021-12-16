In response to The Free Press Dec. 15 "Our View," I suggest calling the Jan. 6 congressional committee on the "insurrection" bipartisan is misguided.
The members Republican leadership selected for the committee — Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio, and Rep. Jim Banks, Indiana — were removed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She unilaterally replaced them with anti-Trump Republicans Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois.
Compare that with a jury trial where the prosecution and defense both have a say in selecting members of the jury hoping for objectivity. Bipartisan in name only?
I certainly do not agree with what happened at the Capitol that day, but from what I can tell none of those charged so far have been charged with "insurrection." That is the legal term Democrat politicians, the legacy media and now The Free Press use in their narrative. Has the committee commenced their investigation with a conclusion?
Moreover I think it reasonable to expect The Free Press "Our View" writer and editorial board should know the Fox anchors Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity they reference are commentators expressing their opinions, as to journalists reporting news.
If they do not, I consider it "Scary indeed"!
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
