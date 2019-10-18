In just a few short weeks, the city of St. Peter has the opportunity to elect Keri Johnson to the St. Peter City Council for the Ward 1 four-year term.
Johnson is an active member of the St. Peter community who is passionate about serving. Through her involvement in the Economic Development Authority and St. Peter Community Childcare Center, Johnson has proven that she works with people across differences and considers all perspectives to offer viable solutions and ensure best possible outcomes.
Like me, Johnson is a mother of a two young children who understands the need for quality, affordable child care and phenomenal schools in our growing community. Her experience as a parent and a member of the St. Peter Childcare Center (SP3C) Board of Directors is invaluable.
Johnson’s involvement in both #OurStPeter Welcoming Community Task Force and Region 9 Rural Equity Learning Community tell me that she is putting her voice in to action and strives to make our community an exceptional place to live for all.
Please consider voting for Johnson on Nov. 5.
Jodi Culver-Seaquist
St. Peter
