We are writing this letter in support of our neighbor and fellow St. Peter enthusiast, Keri Johnson, as a candidate for St. Peter City Council for the four-year term in Ward 1.
We have come to know and appreciate Johnson’s passion and commitment to St. Peter. She serves on the Economic Development Authority, is a member of the St. Peter Community Childcare Center Board, and is involved in the #OurStPeter welcoming and inclusive community committee.
She has given tirelessly to these organizations and she will continue this energy to the city council.
We give her our support and our voice. She brings a fresh voice.
She is a woman raising her family in this community that she has chosen to live and work in. She has job searched, built a house, and managed the needs of her children in this community. She will listen and take note of the needs of her ward and, equally important, she will understand as she shares these needs.
We can say without reservation that Johnson would make a great member of the City Council. She understands what the role requires and she will work hard at it. She is an excellent example of service before self, and we are proud to call her our friend and neighbor.
Jay and Laura Zender
St. Peter
