I am a resident in St. Peter’s North Ward. I would like to offer my support to Keri Johnson for St. Peter City Council.
Aside from being a wife, a mother and having a career in Human Resources, Johnson currently volunteers to serve on the St. Peter Community Child Care Center’s Executive Board, where she helps make financial, marketing and personnel decisions and ensures the center offers quality curriculum and care to its students.
The city of St. Peter prides itself on being a welcoming, diverse community, but it is the people of St. Peter that make it one of the best cities to live in. I can proudly say, as an immigrant woman of color who lives in St. Peter, that it is because of people like Johnson — who opened her home to me — that St. Peter is the diverse community where everyone is welcome.
I have known Johnson for five years on a personal and a professional level. She is one of the most compassionate, kind, positive, forward thinking people that I have met. That combined with her educational background, extensive work experience, community involvement and volunteer efforts make her the best qualified candidate to fill the City Council seat for a four-year term for Ward 1.
Ayan Omar
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.