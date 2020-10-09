Minnesota residents have an opportunity to re-elect a member of the Minnesota Supreme Court this year. Be sure to turn the ballot over and vote for Justice Paul Thissen.
Thissen was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018. Since that time, he has served with distinction on the court. One of the major roles of the court is the interpretation of Minnesota statutes. As a former legislator, Thissen provides the court with a better understanding of the legislative process and what the Legislature intended. He remains an active representative from the court across the state, attending civic and community functions to describe the work of the court.
Minnesota is fortunate to have a person with the integrity and thoughtfulness of Justice Thissen. We hope you will join us in turning over your ballot and voting for Thissen.
Kenneth R. White
Randy Zellmer
Mankato
