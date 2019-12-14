Residents of the 1st Congressional District, you need to know we have another choice for our U.S. representative — Ralph Kaehler.
Kaehler was not chosen by Washington to represent us. He was born and raised here and lives on his family’s fifth-generation farm in St. Charles.
His family also owns one of the fastest growing solar companies in Minnesota.
My family and his have worked together for many years — both in the cattle business and solar. He will represent all of us, no matter which party you follow.
We owe it to ourselves to get a representative from Minnesota, for Minnesota. You can learn more about him at: KaehlerForCongress.com.
Brian Vetter
Kasota
