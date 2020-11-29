I was very saddened to see there is a push to rename Sibley Park. When will people realize we can't change history?
If you walked down a street in Mankato and asked 50 people what the first name of General Sibley was, I doubt you would get one right answer. It was Henry and he was a hero in his day for doing what President Abraham Lincoln expected him to do.
The name Sibley could just as well be elm or maple for all of its significance to the general public.
If you are going to change a park's name, then you must also change the name of Sibley County.
There is a wealth of information at Blue Earth County Historical Society and at the surrounding counties where the uprising occurred about that time in the 1860s. The handwritten "old settlers' stories" have many tales of settling this area.
Until one has studied the truthful facts and remembered what the reasons were behind the founding of Reconciliation Park, one shouldn't be picking on one character involved in these incidents.
Do you know who paid for the stone marker that marked the site of the hangings? Ben Pay, who owned the Ben Pay Hotel, recruited the school children in Mankato to turn over their pennies, nickels and dimes to raise money for that marker. They wanted the site to be remembered.
Not to be glorified, but to be marked so it would not be forgotten.
My family had many happy times at the park. We held huge family reunions there for years. There is a wealth of stories of events at the park, and the name Sibley is not what people remember.
Enough already. Leave the name of the park alone.
Georgia "Jo" Schultz
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.