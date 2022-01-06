Please consider this letter a friendly request to salt or sand your sidewalks when we have ice, particularly if there's snow on top of it.

Yes, it makes a difference — a huge one, in fact. Here are some of the people who will thank you: dog walkers, orthopedic patients who need to exercise, and people working from/staying at home who need to get out of the house.

Thank you for taking time to help us all have a better winter.

Kirstin Cronn-Mills

North Mankato

