While the majority of people in Mankato believe the federal government is doing all it can to combat COVID-19, the increasing lack of tests and other crucial medical equipment speaks otherwise.
Doctors and nurses are putting themselves at ever increasing risk of exposure, not to mention the risk of exposing countless other people to the virus, in medical facilities due to a lack of basic equipment. I mean really basic.
A hospital in Oklahoma City is asking the community to donate medical supplies to them, most importantly masks. The list of other medical supplies the hospital needs includes Nitrile gloves, eye protection, impermeable gowns, bleach wipes, and the list goes on.
Doctors are putting nasal cannulas on themselves and then are putting plastic bags over their heads to protect themselves.
How is this the federal government doing a good job?
I believe that a stimulus package for American workers, and businesses of all sizes, is one of the first things that needs to happen so our economy can remain somewhat afloat, but that doesn’t seem more important than making sure our hospitals are stocked with needed supplies, and that the medical professionals — who are already sacrificing more than we know — stay safe.
Lora Larson
Mankato
