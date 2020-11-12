I took my two younger grandkids to their school early this morning. They were so cute, we were all wearing masks. Dropping them off I noticed how the kids all were wearing their masks. My grandson has a puppy one, my granddaughter has a whale one and all the kids had different custom masks.
Seriously it was cute.
What amazed me was the level of cooperation these little first, second and third graders had. They understand that when we work together things get done. They were happy doing their joyful kid stuff, tossing their bodies around, jumping, running and wearing their masks. They understand what is at stake. I perused my lawmaker's page today, Jeremy Munson.
Munson loves to brag about "how he is the only state legislator to not wear a mask in session." Good for him.
His Facebook page is full of "don't let the government control me" crap. The anti-mask brigade whining away about government control. It's so freaking sad, especially when yesterday saw the largest death total in the state of Minnesota yet.
They whine about something my grandkids and all these other kids just do with joy. Oh the kids hate it for sure, they can't wait to get back to the way things were — but they understand the need to cooperate. They understand that their actions could hurt someone.
Kids get it. Why don't so many adults? Why is Munson encouraging such disregard of his fellow citizens?
Brian Frink
Mankato
