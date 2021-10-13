I listened to my daughter as she recently expressed her frustration over the last few weeks with the world, work expectations and the pandemic we are living in. She is a special ed teacher, wife and mother.
Students entering third grade have never experienced a “normal” year of schooling. Sophomores had their last normal year of school as seventh graders. I can hardly imagine what teachers, paras and other support staff are doing to cope with third graders coming into the school setting and never having experience what we used to call a normal school year.
We are all capable of transferring knowledge to one another but to be a teacher is a gift. Every day, getting up to impart knowledge to their students, patiently, lovingly, by tutoring, coaching, challenging and encouraging students to grow.
The other day I talked with an art teacher. In one class period, she shows students how to hold a brush, how to use paint, how to be careful and not to spill their container of water. All of this in 30 minutes.
Conference time is coming soon. When preparing to attend please remember it is not easy making the conference schedule work for everyone. The teacher must try to think of something positive to say about every single student. The principal must listen to every parent’s request.
But most of all, let us remember our children are dancing to music none of us have ever tangoed to before. We can help them by being supportive listeners, being creative in how we each hold each close and dance our way through these trying times — just make a decision to be kind to oneself and to others.
Terri Michels
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.