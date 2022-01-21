Although I remain critical of some of the ideas expressed by the Mankato Free Press, I remain grateful for their willingness to print differing ideas in this letters to the editor section.
I have been critical of Mankato area school board equity framework and more recently Policy 466, or at least the part referring to, "placing American Indian educators at sites with other American Indian educators and educators of color at sites with other educators of color."
It also includes race-based pay and affinity groups for teacher mentors. I also disagree with the Free Press editorial that said, "When King spoke eloquently about judging people by the "content of their character," he likely was not speaking about discrimination against white people."
Perhaps the Mankato Free Press has these views after reading MLK's essay, "Letter to Birmingham Jail," where he rightly criticizes white moderates. But read all the sermons he gave. You'll find dozens of examples of him framing the Civil Rights movement in nonracial terms.
These are the words of Martin Luther King Jr., which I relate with:
"As I stand here and look out upon the thousands of negro faces, and the thousands of white faces, intermingled like the waters of a river, I see only one face — the face of the future.
"As the human rights movement becomes more confident and aggressive...we will not ask our neighbor's color but whether he is a brother in the pursuit of racial justice.
"In an effort to achieve freedom...we must not try to leap from a position of disadvantage to one of advantage...Our aim must not be to defeat or humiliate the white man. We must not become victimized with a philosophy of black supremacy."
Ronald Schmidt
North Mankato
