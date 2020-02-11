During the debates on Feb. 7 Amy Klobuchar radiated presidentiality. She is an honor to support.
She cannot be called a socialist. Her years of political experience are all as a Democrat. She does not make grand promises that carry huge price tags. She has no links with Russia.
She is young enough to be concerned about the country she passes on to those who will celebrate her 100th birthday in 2060. She deserves to receive support at the March 3 primary.
Unfortunately this year’s primary will require identifying as a Democrat or Republican. The next primary shouldn’t. Under the leadership of President Klobuchar every primary voter could receive the same ballot. On the secret ballot one could vote in the column that identifies the candidate they support whether a Democrat, Republican or Independent.
While loyal to her party Amy has always put the needs of her constituents ahead of her party. It’s time to return to a nation undivided.
Imagine on Jan 20, 2021 inaugurating Minnesota nice into the Oval Office. Help make it a reality by voting for Amy Klobuchar on March 3.
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
