Why I voted for Amy Klobuchar…
You may ask, "voted?" Yes. Minnesota allows for early voting, and because I knew I was going to be away on March 3 — Primary Election Day — I voted early.
Klobuchar is one of Minnesota's senators, so it appears logical that as a Minnesota resident, I would support her. After all, Minnesota values are the best in the nation, right?
Minnesota has had a great history of senators, both Democrat and Republican. Dave Durenberger, a Republican, was a leader in advocating for health-care reform. Having edited books on health care and health-care reform, I recognized and embraced his ideas.
Hubert Humphrey, Eugene McCarthy, Walter Mondale and Paul Wellstone, all Democrats, were legends. I've had fascinating conversations with Rudy Boschwitz, a man with whom I generally disagree, but was impressed by his intellect.
I do not agree with Klobuchar on all her policies. For example, I am a much stronger advocate for the environment — and for dealing with climate change — than she appears to be.
Yet, as a senator who's been able to appeal to her colleagues in the Republican Party, those ties are sure to yield positive results.
Klobuchar may not be the flashiest candidate, the best speaker or the most progressive, but she represents a thoughtful centrist approach to governing. I think back to the presidency of the Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican — yes, I'm dating myself — when the goal of the president was to make life better for all in the United States.
I'm confident Klobuchar will make this happen.
She will provide a rational, intelligent, honest and moral alternative to the current occupant of the White House.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
