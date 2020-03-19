Thank you, Tim Krohn, for your insightful (and funny) article in the Sunday Free Press.
Your observations were spot-on and even the headings for the article were perfect.
To be sure, we are facing a serious situation due to the extremely contagious COVID-19 virus; however, some levity at a time like this is a good thing, and there are some humorous things happening.
I recently saw a lady on TV reading an article about ways to protect yourself from the virus. She admonished everyone to avoid touching their face, particularly their nose or mouth, then she licked her thumb and turned to the next page.
Krohn’s comments about the Sears catalog and the newspaper were funny (and true, for the outdoor “biffys” of yesteryear), I just hope no one takes them seriously. It would be hard on modern plumbing.
Anyway, thanks again for an uplifting start to Sunday morning.
Bob Horning
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.