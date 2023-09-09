Good decision on banning phones in the classroom.

This will cut down on cheating. I’m not saying every kid cheats, but this will certainly make it harder.

It is also a huge win for eliminating distractions. The argument that having a phone in class so a student can record a lesson or capturing problematic curriculum is so easily solved by using a digital recorder for as little as $22.

The students can also take notes or the teacher can utilize handouts with examples.

Sandy Howe

North Mankato

