Thank you, Kiwanis for orchestrating a memorable holiday season.
You gathered diverse volunteers to put up the lights, take them down and manage the traffic flow. You enfolded the business community’s time, talent and resources.
Generous restaurants fed the volunteers. People from many states enjoyed the magnificence of Mankato.
Volunteers met others, worked together to share the joy of the season. You enabled us to own the Holiday Lights experience by challenging us, listening to us and never sweating the small stuff.
The Kiwanis organization encouraged the whole community to show the best of itself. The Kiwanis families display many generations supporting one another to develop a superb Mankato experience.
The donations from the Kiwanis Holiday Lights support many non-profits which enable meeting local needs. Thanks to all who generously enriched our holidays.
Marty Meyer-Gad
Mankato
